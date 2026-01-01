Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $57,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,045.50. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $111,100.00.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

