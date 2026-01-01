Zacks Small Cap Forecasts Gaxos.ai FY2025 Earnings

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gaxos.ai in a research note issued on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Gaxos.ai’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Gaxos.ai alerts:

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaxos.ai had a negative net margin of 549.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

GXAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gaxos.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaxos.ai in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GXAI

Gaxos.ai Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of Gaxos.ai stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Gaxos.ai has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaxos.ai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gaxos.ai stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Gaxos.ai at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gaxos.ai

(Get Free Report)

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.