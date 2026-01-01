Brokers Offer Predictions for Nokia’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Nokia in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Nokia Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nokia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $11,910,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Nokia by 30.0% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 73,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 74.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

