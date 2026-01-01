What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for VIR FY2025 Earnings?

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.98) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of VIR opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,963.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 519,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 787,212 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 215,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 466,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $2,820,764.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,621,369 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,282.45. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,009,666 shares of company stock worth $18,163,565. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several 2025–2026 quarterly and full?year EPS estimates (notably Q4 2025 from ($0.59) to ($0.13), and FY2026 from ($2.40) to ($2.16)), signaling improved visibility on near?term losses and better-than-expected trajectory. The firm kept a “Buy” rating and a $15 target, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels.

Media roundup: an MSN piece listed “3 ‘Strong Buy’ stocks to buy now” — investors may interpret inclusion in analyst roundup as supportive, though check the article for context and which analysts/picks are cited. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a risk: recent quarterly results showed a substantial EPS miss and the company is still loss?making (consensus FY currently deeply negative). Upside from analyst revisions is tempered by continued negative net margin and execution/clinical risk inherent to biotech development.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell?based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID?19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

