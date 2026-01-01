Ben Taylor Sells 21,383 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Ben Taylor sold 21,383 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $89,380.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 761,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,279. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,637.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 627.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 232,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

