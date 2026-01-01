Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $67,850.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John Watts sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,750. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CW opened at $550.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $561.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.53. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $607.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $587.00 to $584.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

