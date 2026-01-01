Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Trading Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.45. Approximately 6,188,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,849,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.38 million, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.