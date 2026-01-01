Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Trading Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.45. Approximately 6,188,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,849,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.38 million, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.47.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
