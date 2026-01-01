Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,120 and last traded at GBX 3,105, with a volume of 42461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,080.

Georgia Capital Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,765.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,414.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £985.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 274.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital Company Profile

In other news, insider Irakli Giluari sold 60,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,000, for a total transaction of £1,800,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

