USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. USCB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter. USCB Financial had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USCB Financial news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $728,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,856,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,675,422.48. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,623 shares of company stock worth $3,303,784. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth $35,527,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in USCB Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ: USCB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

