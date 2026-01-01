Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. Cactus has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

