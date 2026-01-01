TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $58.56 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,010,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 195,465 shares of company stock valued at $57,056,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $313.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Key Stores Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

