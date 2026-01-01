Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,221 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $653.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $2.5043 dividend. This represents a yield of 672.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

