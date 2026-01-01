Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9%
XMMO opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $142.34.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
