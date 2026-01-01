Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9%

XMMO opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $142.34.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.