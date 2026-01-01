Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.22.

Manus acquisition accelerates Meta's agent/automation strategy, adds millions of paying users and is being priced as a direct technology and user-base bolt-on that could lift long-term revenue growth.

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,894.45. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total transaction of $6,935,793.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 42,074 shares of company stock worth $26,269,739 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $660.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $650.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

