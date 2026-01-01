Shift4 Payments (FOUR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Shift4 Payments was given a new $104.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

12/15/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/11/2025 – Shift4 Payments was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

12/8/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $111.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $127.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 130,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,190. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,438 shares of company stock worth $1,278,317 in the last three months. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

