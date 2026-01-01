Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assertio to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.55. Assertio has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $2.85. The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. Research analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 12.2% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Assertio by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, formerly known as Depomed, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including neuropathic pain, migraine and breakthrough cancer pain. The company’s commercial portfolio includes three FDA-approved products—Qutenza (8% capsaicin) for postherpetic neuralgia, Butrans (buprenorphine) transdermal system for chronic pain and Onsolis (fentanyl buccal soluble film) for breakthrough cancer pain—which are marketed primarily in the United States under licensing agreements with global partners.

In addition to its marketed therapies, Assertio maintains a pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting a range of pain and neurological conditions.

