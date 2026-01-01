1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Equities analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 4,167,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $24,756,809.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,359,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,835,055.78. This represents a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Quarry LP raised its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 538,100.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 68.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,065 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,516,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 906,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

