Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 65.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 665,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.