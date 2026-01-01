Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.56. Maximus has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $350,746.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,027.28. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 123.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

