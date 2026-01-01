Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. CJS Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,528,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

