OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $268.63 Average PT from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.6250.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $292.00 price objective on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $255.06 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $292.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,943.40. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total transaction of $5,714,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 292,969 shares in the company, valued at $83,712,962.06. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,916 shares of company stock worth $6,255,631 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Severin Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.