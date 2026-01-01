Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 708.67

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMV shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 850 to GBX 785 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Rightmove to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 805 to GBX 775 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 to GBX 527 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 485 to GBX 465 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

LON:RMV opened at GBX 519.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 566.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 687.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 474.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 827.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The segment also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

