Insider Selling: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $102,915.02 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $102,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,947,679.74. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $106,664.96.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 20,833 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $106,039.97.

On Monday, December 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,294 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $105,831.18.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Arora Ashish sold 20,372 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $97,581.88.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 33,561 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $161,764.02.

On Monday, November 24th, Arora Ashish sold 10,628 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $50,695.56.

On Friday, November 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $289,800.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Arora Ashish sold 17,204 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $90,665.08.

On Thursday, October 16th, Arora Ashish sold 11,211 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $59,081.97.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $116,237.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.18. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Cricut had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Cricut’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $68,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

