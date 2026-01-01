Insider Selling: NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) COO Sells $186,629.82 in Stock

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $186,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,499.90. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.61. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. New Street Research set a $54.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NJR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 60.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 153.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewJersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.