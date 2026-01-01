Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $178,952,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,743,000 after purchasing an additional 905,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 195.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,019,000 after purchasing an additional 792,808 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,668.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 511,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. The trade was a 12.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

