ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $167,946.00 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,760 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $167,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 5,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,271,189.05. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, December 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,111 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.81 per share, for a total transaction of $594,627.91.

On Friday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 714 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.92 per share, with a total value of $44,210.88.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 467 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.76 per share, with a total value of $28,374.92.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,524 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.75 per share, for a total transaction of $155,857.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,881 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.52 per share, for a total transaction of $223,235.12.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,649 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $727,191.01.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,846 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $333,338.92.

On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,866 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.10 per share, with a total value of $457,014.60.

On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,696 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $792,313.60.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,397 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.09 per share, with a total value of $562,373.73.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Saba Capital (a >10% holder) has been steadily accumulating ASA across December (multiple purchases including 10,111 shares on Dec. 29 at $58.81 and several smaller buys throughout the month), taking its position to roughly 5.37M shares — a strong signal of insider/institutional confidence. Securities filing

Saba Capital (a >10% holder) has been steadily accumulating ASA across December (multiple purchases including 10,111 shares on Dec. 29 at $58.81 and several smaller buys throughout the month), taking its position to roughly 5.37M shares — a strong signal of insider/institutional confidence. Positive Sentiment: Weiss Ratings reissued a “Buy (b)” on ASA (Dec. 22), which can attract yield/value-focused investors to this closed-end precious-metals vehicle. Weiss Ratings note

Weiss Ratings reissued a “Buy (b)” on ASA (Dec. 22), which can attract yield/value-focused investors to this closed-end precious-metals vehicle. Neutral Sentiment: Other institutional activity: several funds (Sessa Capital, Zazove Associates, Walleye, Medici, others) have recently added or increased positions, indicating broader institutional interest but no single new buyer dominating flows. MarketBeat institutional summary

Other institutional activity: several funds (Sessa Capital, Zazove Associates, Walleye, Medici, others) have recently added or increased positions, indicating broader institutional interest but no single new buyer dominating flows. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/volume context: ASA is trading near its 52?week high (~$63) with 50?day/200?day moving averages well below current levels, which can both support momentum and encourage short?term profit?taking; current intraday volume has been below the stock’s average. MarketBeat stock page

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting ASA Gold and Precious Metals this week:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.