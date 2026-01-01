Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 66.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:SF opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.44%.Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

