Insider Selling: BOX (NYSE:BOX) COO Sells $137,622.08 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $137,622.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 474,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,157,379.12. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 10th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $144,586.20.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $152,611.08.

On Friday, October 10th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $152,657.20.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

