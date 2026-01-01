9,092 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 129.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.42, for a total value of $1,043,758.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,526.42. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $1,215,851.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,206.40. This trade represents a 13.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,254 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $244.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.04 and its 200 day moving average is $224.23. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $279.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.27%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

