Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Alcoa $AA

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 455.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,652 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 31.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 335,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.3%

AA stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.