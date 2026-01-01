Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,480 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $119,515.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,270.72. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $535,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 318,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,382,567.95. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,865 shares of company stock worth $50,935,776. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

