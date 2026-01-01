Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 29,303 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,303 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,421,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,248,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after acquiring an additional 846,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 799,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after acquiring an additional 367,960 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,284,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,999,000 after purchasing an additional 365,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $47.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.27%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.