Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,669,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,089,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,462,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 882.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,611 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

