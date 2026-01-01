Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,373,383 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 7,816,521 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,332 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,245.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,332 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,245.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS: BMDPF) is one of Italy’s most historic banking institutions, tracing its origins back to 1472 in the city of Siena. As one of the oldest continuously operating banks in the world, it has played a central role in Italy’s financial history and has evolved into a full-service commercial banking group.

The bank’s core business activities span retail and corporate banking, including deposit-taking, payment services, consumer and mortgage lending, and working capital solutions.

