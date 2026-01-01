ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,962,554 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 2,364,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 841.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 841.2 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANZGF stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. ANZ Group has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $25.02.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

About ANZ Group

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF), formally known as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, is one of the largest banking and financial services institutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 1835 and headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the bank has built a multi-faceted operation serving individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates. ANZ’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products, wealth management, insurance, and transaction banking.

The institution operates three core divisions: Retail & Commercial, Institutional, and Australia & New Zealand Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.