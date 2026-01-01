First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) & FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Head to Head Survey

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Financial Corporation Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.94% 9.00% 1.17% First Financial Corporation Indiana 21.70% 12.70% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Financial Corporation Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Corporation Indiana.

Volatility and Risk

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and First Financial Corporation Indiana”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 1.91 $75.63 million $3.16 11.91 First Financial Corporation Indiana $307.51 million 2.33 $47.28 million $6.24 9.68

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation Indiana. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstSun Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Corporation Indiana beats FirstSun Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

