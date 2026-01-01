Head-To-Head Analysis: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) vs. Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) and Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Luvu Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Luvu Brands -1.49% -14.33% -4.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Luvu Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Dogness (International) has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luvu Brands has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dogness (International) and Luvu Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Luvu Brands”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $20.71 million 7.30 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Luvu Brands $24.69 million 0.09 -$450,000.00 ($0.01) -3.03

Luvu Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Luvu Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. It also offers ribbon dyeing service and pet grooming services. It offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase and resale of products to e-merchants, retailers, and e-commerce sites, as well as provision of contract manufacturing and fulfillment services. It markets its products through various websites comprising liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through distributors, retailers, and e-tailers across various channels of adult, mass market, drug, and specialty accounts. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

