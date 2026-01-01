Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Knorr-Bremse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $28.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.

The company’s operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.

