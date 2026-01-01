VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.7143.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 394,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VSE by 31.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of VSE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 135,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 262.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 946.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE stock opened at $172.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 254.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $282.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

