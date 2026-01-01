Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) & Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Head to Head Contrast

Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Esprit has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapestry has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esprit and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esprit N/A N/A N/A Tapestry 3.77% 116.42% 17.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esprit 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tapestry 0 4 17 0 2.81

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Esprit and Tapestry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tapestry has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Tapestry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tapestry is more favorable than Esprit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Tapestry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Tapestry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esprit and Tapestry”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esprit $5.38 million 0.19 -$157.30 million N/A N/A Tapestry $7.01 billion 3.73 $183.20 million $1.12 114.09

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Summary

Tapestry beats Esprit on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms. It is also involved in the sourcing, purchasing, distributing, and sale of merchandise; provision of financial and treasury services, as well as logistic services comprising customs dealing and quality control; design and image directions; and conceptualization and development of global uniform image businesses. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms. The company also provides men products, which includes bag collections, such as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods including wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear items. In addition, it offers other products including women’s footwear and fragrances; eyewear and sunglasses; and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, watches, and other women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear, ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, such as gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, the company provides kids items, housewares, and home accessories, such as fashion bedding and tableware, stationery, and gifts. It offers its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, wholesale, and third-party distributors under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brand names. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

