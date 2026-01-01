Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $83.67

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.6667.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th.

CUBI opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business had revenue of $206.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 128,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $8,899,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,031 shares in the company, valued at $54,851,852.33. The trade was a 13.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Watkins sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $188,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,218.96. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,900 shares of company stock worth $14,595,664. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,155,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 945,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,829,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CUBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid?market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset?based lending and treasury management services.

