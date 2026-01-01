Insider Selling: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $955,806.60 in Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $955,806.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,657,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,702,439.36. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 28,445 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,122,565.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 22,937 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,730,137.91.

On Monday, November 24th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $2,672,600.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,165,941.42.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 23,966 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $2,107,090.72.

On Monday, October 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 23,642 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $2,073,403.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 16,559 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $1,402,216.12.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 79,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.