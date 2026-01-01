Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.2159.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,821.04. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,456. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $306,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after buying an additional 22,308,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,095,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,951,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

