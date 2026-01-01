Reviewing Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Elementis pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Volatility and Risk

Elementis has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Croda International 2 1 0 2 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Croda International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elementis and Croda International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis $738.30 million 1.60 -$47.80 million N/A N/A Croda International $2.08 billion 2.42 $202.55 million N/A N/A

Croda International has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Summary

Croda International beats Elementis on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

