Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,363 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 95,594 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $577.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $258.07 and a 12-month high of $586.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.52.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 22.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elbit Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.33.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

