Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in December

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 290,988 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 226,147 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF alerts:

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

BATT stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. BATT was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.