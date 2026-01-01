Insider Selling: Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) CEO Sells $2,171,291.28 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,127,411.12.

On Thursday, October 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $887.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.