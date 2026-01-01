Insider Selling: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $3,269,420.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total value of $3,269,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 171,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,095,699.82. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Brian Slowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $3,275,860.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 24,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $4,625,280.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,862,020.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,811,340.00.

RDDT opened at $229.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.98. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $584.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Reddit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

