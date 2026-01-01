Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $102.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

OMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.2% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 55.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $2.5219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 471.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long?term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.