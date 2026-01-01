Analysts Set Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Target Price at $3.86

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.8571.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Chardan Capital raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.02.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 480,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

